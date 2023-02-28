Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3998
It Must Have Been Uncomfortable!
The old rusted seat of some piece of farm equipment that I pass on my morning walks. Sure think I would have been saddle sore by time I stayed up there for a few hours! Hooray for b&w month!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7972
photos
280
followers
164
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
Latest from all albums
3992
3993
3994
3995
2451
3996
3997
3998
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd February 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
circles
,
farming
,
for2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Great shot and yes, very sore after a day on it.
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close