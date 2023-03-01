Previous
The First Signs of Spring by milaniet
The First Signs of Spring

Not sure how they made it out with these still cold temperatures - or I should say up one day, down two. They've popped up all over the trail and sure make me smile. Used a watercolor filter.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
LManning (Laura) ace
They would make me smile too. The filter gives a really unusual result!
March 1st, 2023  
