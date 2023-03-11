Previous
Someday I'll Try the Tripod! by milaniet
Photo 4009

Someday I'll Try the Tripod!

I keep saying I'll set it up, but nighttime isn't my best - After 8:00 I'm pooped - but not in bed for another 3 hours. But I think this was the last clear night - weather hasn't been cooperative this spring.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Milanie

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
That’s fantastic even more so if it’s handheld
March 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
With a shot like this Milanie, I don't think you need the tripod!
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Wow -- this is so clear!
March 12th, 2023  
