Photo 4009
Someday I'll Try the Tripod!
I keep saying I'll set it up, but nighttime isn't my best - After 8:00 I'm pooped - but not in bed for another 3 hours. But I think this was the last clear night - weather hasn't been cooperative this spring.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Linda Godwin
That’s fantastic even more so if it’s handheld
March 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
With a shot like this Milanie, I don't think you need the tripod!
March 12th, 2023
Taffy
Wow -- this is so clear!
March 12th, 2023
