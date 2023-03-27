Sign up
Photo 4025
Another Sign of Spring
These always look like something that should surround an arbor at a wedding - don't know if it's the name (bridal wreath) or the shape - just think it's so pretty and glad this one bush is on my walking path.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
5
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8000
photos
278
followers
172
following
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
bush
,
bridalwreath
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!!
March 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely shot and DOF!
March 27th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Great focus and dof!
March 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture. They're beautiful.
March 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 27th, 2023
