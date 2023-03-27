Previous
Another Sign of Spring by milaniet
Another Sign of Spring

These always look like something that should surround an arbor at a wedding - don't know if it's the name (bridal wreath) or the shape - just think it's so pretty and glad this one bush is on my walking path.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Mallory ace
Beautiful!!
March 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shot and DOF!
March 27th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Great focus and dof!
March 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture. They're beautiful.
March 27th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 27th, 2023  
