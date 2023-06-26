Sign up
Photo 4105
Can You Hear the Trumpets Blaring?
First of the trumpet vine I've seen bloom. If you want a shot of them, you have to catch them quickly before they're covered in ants and have lots of holes eaten in them.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
trumpet-vine
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 26th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yas!
June 26th, 2023
