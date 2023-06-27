Previous
Helping to Bring a Smile by milaniet
Helping to Bring a Smile

Nice on black. These day lilies were planted in the woods by the mother who made the Memorial Garden in honor of her son who was murdered. They're such a sweet sight under all the trees.
Milanie

Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of these Lilies and such a moving story.
June 28th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous!
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and story.
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous flower, love the colour.
June 28th, 2023  
Pat
The colour of these is stunning, so beautiful.
June 28th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such a feeling of melancholy as well
June 28th, 2023  
