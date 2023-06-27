Sign up
Previous
Photo 4106
Helping to Bring a Smile
Nice on black. These day lilies were planted in the woods by the mother who made the Memorial Garden in honor of her son who was murdered. They're such a sweet sight under all the trees.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
6
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8084
photos
271
followers
173
following
1124% complete
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th June 2023 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
daylily
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture of these Lilies and such a moving story.
June 28th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous!
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and story.
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous flower, love the colour.
June 28th, 2023
Pat
The colour of these is stunning, so beautiful.
June 28th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such a feeling of melancholy as well
June 28th, 2023
