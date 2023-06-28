Sign up
Photo 4107
The Fields are Alive with a Look of Beauty
Even though I can see signs of brown creeping into the fields, these coreopsis and ox-eye daisy are alive and happy - but don't know for how much longer in this heat. Walking sure isn't fun lately, even very early.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
2
Tags
nature
,
wildflowers
,
coreopsis
,
ox-eye-daisy
Mags
ace
Glorious shot!!!
June 29th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous
June 29th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Wonderful wildflowers
June 29th, 2023
