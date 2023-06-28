Previous
The Fields are Alive with a Look of Beauty by milaniet
Photo 4107

The Fields are Alive with a Look of Beauty

Even though I can see signs of brown creeping into the fields, these coreopsis and ox-eye daisy are alive and happy - but don't know for how much longer in this heat. Walking sure isn't fun lately, even very early.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Glorious shot!!!
June 29th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous
June 29th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful wildflowers
June 29th, 2023  
