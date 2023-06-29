Sign up
Previous
Photo 4108
The Unusual Blue Flower
I'm always surprised to find a blue - especially a strongly colored blue - flower. They really seem to be loners. So when I spotted this Dayflower by the bridge I had to climb down and capture it. Temperature right now 102 F. Yuck.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8086
photos
271
followers
173
following
1125% complete
View this month »
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th June 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
dayflower
Mags
ace
A true beauty and capture of it.
June 29th, 2023
