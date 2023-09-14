Previous
Beautiful Sounds Ringing Down the River by milaniet
Photo 4147

Beautiful Sounds Ringing Down the River

Taken from the Belton Bridge at Lake McDonald. I really zoomed in as far as I could to even see him. I could hear the singing and music, but had a hard time finding it. Must have been so relaxing.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot aid him playing his guitar was he singing too?
September 14th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great candid shot. Excellent zoom.
September 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
@Dawn Yes - and had a beautiful voice!
September 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@milaniet how lovely it must of sound
September 14th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
How wonderful.
September 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a wonderful find and capture! I used to play my flute in the woods. =)
September 14th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
He may be writing his best song right there on that beautiful spot!
September 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful for him as an artist to find such a delightful solitude to sing his songs and wonderful for you to have heard and spotted him ! fav
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise