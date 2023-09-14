Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4147
Beautiful Sounds Ringing Down the River
Taken from the Belton Bridge at Lake McDonald. I really zoomed in as far as I could to even see him. I could hear the singing and music, but had a hard time finding it. Must have been so relaxing.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8128
photos
259
followers
167
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
Latest from all albums
4143
2456
1524
4144
4145
4146
2457
4147
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd September 2023 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
water
,
singer
,
montana
,
lakemcdonald
,
sixsw-143
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot aid him playing his guitar was he singing too?
September 14th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great candid shot. Excellent zoom.
September 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
@Dawn
Yes - and had a beautiful voice!
September 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@milaniet
how lovely it must of sound
September 14th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
How wonderful.
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a wonderful find and capture! I used to play my flute in the woods. =)
September 14th, 2023
Linda Godwin
He may be writing his best song right there on that beautiful spot!
September 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful for him as an artist to find such a delightful solitude to sing his songs and wonderful for you to have heard and spotted him ! fav
September 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close