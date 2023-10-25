Sign up
Photo 4159
Fall is Coming - But Sure Need Some Rain
Our colors have turned but there's been no sun all week. Decided I'd go look anyway. This is a little creek that is usually running all year - not this year. Tried out a new camera that I just returned - hadn't bothered setting the date.
25th October 2023
25th Oct 23
6
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8142
photos
259
followers
165
following
1139% complete
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DC-ZS80D
Taken
1st January 2019 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
fall
,
creek
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV and colors! The Farmer's Almanac says the southeast will have a mild and wet winter... Everyone else is going to get snow - lots and lots of snow. =)
October 27th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Nice perspective.
October 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
been the same here for spring
October 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great pov & colours.
October 27th, 2023
KV
ace
We need the rain too.
October 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful POV and symmetry. Our creeks are dry here and some rivers as well.
October 27th, 2023
