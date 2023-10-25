Previous
Fall is Coming - But Sure Need Some Rain by milaniet
Fall is Coming - But Sure Need Some Rain

Our colors have turned but there's been no sun all week. Decided I'd go look anyway. This is a little creek that is usually running all year - not this year. Tried out a new camera that I just returned - hadn't bothered setting the date.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Beautiful POV and colors! The Farmer's Almanac says the southeast will have a mild and wet winter... Everyone else is going to get snow - lots and lots of snow. =)
October 27th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Nice perspective.
October 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
been the same here for spring
October 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pov & colours.
October 27th, 2023  
KV ace
We need the rain too.
October 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful POV and symmetry. Our creeks are dry here and some rivers as well.
October 27th, 2023  
