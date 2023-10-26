Sign up
Photo 4160
The Farmer May Get Another Cutting Yet
Along my usual morning route - the fall colors were real pretty against the hay bales. Best time of year if the temperatures would just match the date! Still in the 70-80 range.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
10
9
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8142
photos
259
followers
165
following
1139% complete
View this month »
Views
28
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DC-ZS80D
Taken
1st January 2019 7:44am
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
nature
colors
fall
bales
Mags
ace
You have my fav with those bales!
October 27th, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
Wonderful colors and composition.
October 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gorgeous Autumn scene with the trees and straw bales! fav
October 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Really pretty colours!
October 27th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 27th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous fall color... love the hay bales too.
October 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic Fall pic
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful colors and composition.
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
October 27th, 2023
