The Farmer May Get Another Cutting Yet by milaniet
Photo 4160

The Farmer May Get Another Cutting Yet

Along my usual morning route - the fall colors were real pretty against the hay bales. Best time of year if the temperatures would just match the date! Still in the 70-80 range.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Mags ace
You have my fav with those bales!
October 27th, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Wonderful colors and composition.
October 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such gorgeous Autumn scene with the trees and straw bales! fav
October 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Really pretty colours!
October 27th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 27th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous fall color... love the hay bales too.
October 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic Fall pic
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful colors and composition.
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely colours
October 27th, 2023  
