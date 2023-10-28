Previous
The Finish for the Hare Mountain 100K
The Finish for the Hare Mountain 100K

Actually got to see a few people finishing the trail conditioning for the finish of the first time Race through the Ozark National Forest. Stephanie (race director - first time - former student) plotted out a 100 mile, 100K, and 50 mile race through these beautiful mountains. This was one of the finishes. All 3 finishes are fairly close - this spot faces the Mulberry River. The race began yesterday morning and as of noon today there was just 1 runner still on the course. Lots of showers and much narrower trails that you see here. Do admire those guys!
Bill Davidson
Beautiful colours.
October 28th, 2023  
