Previous
Photo 4164
First Frost Greeted our Halloween Morning
Finally got the colder temperatures (at least for 3 days) that I've been waiting for. A nice frost on the leaves.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
31st October 2023 8:03am
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
Olwynne
Stunning macro. Superb light
October 31st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful details and color.
October 31st, 2023
Julie Ryan
So Frosty! Pretty in the sunlight and on the colored leaves. Nice shot
October 31st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very nice, though cold.
October 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A great shot!
October 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture - love all those frost needles on the leaves, glistening in the sun. fav
October 31st, 2023
