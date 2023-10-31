Previous
First Frost Greeted our Halloween Morning by milaniet
First Frost Greeted our Halloween Morning

Finally got the colder temperatures (at least for 3 days) that I've been waiting for. A nice frost on the leaves.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Olwynne
Stunning macro. Superb light
October 31st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful details and color.
October 31st, 2023  
Julie Ryan
So Frosty! Pretty in the sunlight and on the colored leaves. Nice shot
October 31st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very nice, though cold.
October 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great shot!
October 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture - love all those frost needles on the leaves, glistening in the sun. fav
October 31st, 2023  
