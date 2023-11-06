Previous
Reaching Trees by milaniet
Reaching Trees

Coming back from a visit in Missouri, I stopped for a minute at Haw Creek Falls (the start of the Mare Mountain 100 last weekend). Not much color left but liked the contrast of the dark tree trunks and the few colorful leaves left on a cloudy day.
Milanie

Cathy
Gorgeous late autumn photo!
November 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So hauntingly beautiful ! fav
November 6th, 2023  
