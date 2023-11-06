Sign up
Previous
Photo 4165
Reaching Trees
Coming back from a visit in Missouri, I stopped for a minute at Haw Creek Falls (the start of the Mare Mountain 100 last weekend). Not much color left but liked the contrast of the dark tree trunks and the few colorful leaves left on a cloudy day.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
color
,
trees
,
fall
Cathy
Gorgeous late autumn photo!
November 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So hauntingly beautiful ! fav
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
