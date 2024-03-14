Previous
Can't Pass One By by milaniet
Can't Pass One By

If I'm walking by with a camera on my shoulder, I can't pass up the Bradford Pears - It's a magnetic attraction! Most of them are totally leafed out but this one by the Mulberry River was just in full bloom.
Milanie

Mags ace
A beautiful capture!
March 13th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Just gorgeous, love these flowering trees!
Looks like spring is in the air!
March 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Such a pretty blossom!
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 13th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful blooms....
March 13th, 2024  
