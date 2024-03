Run for the Fallen

A nice crowd turned out to show their support for those soldiers and guard who were doing the Run for the Fallen. Ozark has been a big supporter of this event - a 147 mile run to the state capital, placing a flag and notation of an Arkansas soldier killed in combat every mile they pass, They were fed dinner last night, sleeping accommodations provided, and a breakfast this morning before they continued their run. This is just the very end of the group.