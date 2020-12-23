Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1474
Wish I Could Say Catch a Falling Star
While waiting on the planets, I saw this contrail to the north. Just for amusement, I took at shot. Thought it looked really golden on the computer. Something different. BOB
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6986
photos
289
followers
161
following
403% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd December 2020 4:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
contrails
marlboromaam
ace
Great contrails!
December 24th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
December 24th, 2020
sheri
I love seeing these during sunrises and sunsets. The color on yours is beautiful.
December 24th, 2020
