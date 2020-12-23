Previous
Next
Wish I Could Say Catch a Falling Star by milaniet
Photo 1474

Wish I Could Say Catch a Falling Star

While waiting on the planets, I saw this contrail to the north. Just for amusement, I took at shot. Thought it looked really golden on the computer. Something different. BOB
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Great contrails!
December 24th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool!
December 24th, 2020  
sheri
I love seeing these during sunrises and sunsets. The color on yours is beautiful.
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise