Busy Day in the Yard by milaniet
Photo 1476

Busy Day in the Yard

With ice forecast coming in tonight, the backyard was one busy place! Had cardinals, blue jays, finches, sparrows, nuthatch - and whoever appeared when I wasn't at the table eating :) Going to have to refill in the morning!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Splendid capture of this female!
February 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is stunning, Great face on shot!
February 11th, 2021  
