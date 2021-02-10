Sign up
Busy Day in the Yard
With ice forecast coming in tonight, the backyard was one busy place! Had cardinals, blue jays, finches, sparrows, nuthatch - and whoever appeared when I wasn't at the table eating :) Going to have to refill in the morning!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th February 2021 12:44pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
cardinal
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Splendid capture of this female!
February 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is stunning, Great face on shot!
February 11th, 2021
