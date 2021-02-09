Previous
Made My Day by milaniet
Photo 1476

Made My Day

Checked into Facebook for a few minutes, and this is what I found. Taught him 41 years ago. Sure made my day.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Allison Maltese
What a nice memory for him to share with you on this Valentine's Day. Teachers are special people.
February 14th, 2021  
