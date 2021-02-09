Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1476
Made My Day
Checked into Facebook for a few minutes, and this is what I found. Taught him 41 years ago. Sure made my day.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7057
photos
297
followers
169
following
405% complete
View this month »
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Latest from all albums
1479
3330
3331
1480
2243
2244
3332
1481
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valentine
Allison Maltese
What a nice memory for him to share with you on this Valentine's Day. Teachers are special people.
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close