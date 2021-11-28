Previous
Next
Sure Been Lots of Years Since This Pose by milaniet
Photo 1492

Sure Been Lots of Years Since This Pose

After being in the parade, taking pictures of the parade, it was time to take pictures with Santa for all the little ones who came to visit - and one not so little any more!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
And you aren’t on his lap, smile! How fun!
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise