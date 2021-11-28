Sign up
Photo 1492
Sure Been Lots of Years Since This Pose
After being in the parade, taking pictures of the parade, it was time to take pictures with Santa for all the little ones who came to visit - and one not so little any more!
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7416
photos
295
followers
179
following
408% complete
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
3580
3581
2339
3582
3583
3584
2340
1492
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th November 2021 7:20pm
Tags
christmas
santaclaus
Lou Ann
ace
And you aren’t on his lap, smile! How fun!
November 29th, 2021
