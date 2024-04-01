Sign up
Photo Challenge Day 1: Self-Portrait
Starting a 30-day photo challenge using the prompts in The Big Book of 30 Challenges by Rosanna Casper. Day 1 is a self-portrait, taken on a too-hot-for-a-shirt morning in Phuket, Thailand.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Mark Joseph Jochim
@mjochim2024
Photo Details
Album
30 Day Photo Challenge
Camera
SM-M127F
Taken
1st April 2024 8:38am
Tags
30days
,
photo-challenge
