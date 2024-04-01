Next
Photo Challenge Day 1: Self-Portrait by mjochim2024
Photo Challenge Day 1: Self-Portrait

Starting a 30-day photo challenge using the prompts in The Big Book of 30 Challenges by Rosanna Casper. Day 1 is a self-portrait, taken on a too-hot-for-a-shirt morning in Phuket, Thailand.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Mark Joseph Jochim

@mjochim2024
Photo Details

