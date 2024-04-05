Previous
Next
Photo Challenge Day 5: A Reflection by mjochim2024
5 / 365

Photo Challenge Day 5: A Reflection

A shot into my desk mirror, showing the "kitchen area" of my tiny Thai apartment. A typically hot day in Kata, Phuket.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Mark Joseph Jochim

@mjochim2024
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise