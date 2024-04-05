Sign up
5 / 365
Photo Challenge Day 5: A Reflection
A shot into my desk mirror, showing the "kitchen area" of my tiny Thai apartment. A typically hot day in Kata, Phuket.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Mark Joseph Jochim
@mjochim2024
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
30 Day Photo Challenge
SM-M127F
5th April 2024 11:02pm
Tags
mirror
,
thailand
,
phuket
,
kata
,
30days
,
photo-challenge
,
reflected-image
