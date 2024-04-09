Photo Challenge Day 9: Textures

I saw plenty of interesting textures on the beach this afternoon -- tire tracks from the tractors used to haul away jet skies, ripples in the sand from the wind, ripples made by waves and water flowing from a stream, and more. But what grabbed my attention the most were dozens of geometric patterns made by tiny sand bubbler crabs of the family Dotillidae. There were all sorts of shapes, some very small, some huge. This sun-like pattern was my favorite out of a dozen or so that I photographed just before the sun set.