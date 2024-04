Photo Challenge Day 8: Pattern

Today's prompt was "pattern" and I wanted a photo of elephant pants. But I couldn't find any in the local shops and I wasn't about to snap someone wearing a pair. I was on my usual 10,000 steps per day walk (another challenge) and had already passed my turn-around point. I was thirsty and popped into a 7-Eleven to buy something to drink. And that's when I saw these elephant-patterned shorts! Brilliant...