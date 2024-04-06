Previous
Photo Challenge Day 6: From a Low Level
6 / 365

Photo Challenge Day 6: From a Low Level

Lighting fixtures at the Central Floresta shopping center in the middle of Phuket Island, Thailand. I took the photo while ascending on the escalator from the mall's basement.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Mark Joseph Jochim

@mjochim2024
1% complete

Photo Details

