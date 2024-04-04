Sign up
4 / 365
Photo Challenge Day 4: Black & White
I did not get outside of the house at all. I had made some b&w shots earlier in the week that are much better than this one. This is a photo off of my balcony in Phuket, looking towards the Wat (Thai temple) nearby.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Mark Joseph Jochim
@mjochim2024
Album
30 Day Photo Challenge
Camera
SM-M127F
Taken
4th April 2024 10:53pm
thailand
,
black-white
,
phuket
,
wat
,
kata
,
30days
,
photo-challenge
,
thai-temple
