Previous
Next
Photo Challenge Day 4: Black & White by mjochim2024
4 / 365

Photo Challenge Day 4: Black & White

I did not get outside of the house at all. I had made some b&w shots earlier in the week that are much better than this one. This is a photo off of my balcony in Phuket, looking towards the Wat (Thai temple) nearby.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Mark Joseph Jochim

@mjochim2024
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise