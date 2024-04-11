Previous
Photo Challenge Day 11: Dancing by mjochim2024
11 / 365

Photo Challenge Day 11: Dancing

Hmm. This one was difficult as it's a Thursday night. Kata tends to close up early most evenings but everyone right now is gearing up for the weekend's Thai New Year celebrations. There were a few restaurants on the beach-front road with live bands. Nobody was dancing in any of them on my first pass.

I did catch one dancer on my second pass but the photos didn't come out well -- looks like she is just standing there rather than actually dancing. I was just about ready to give up when I happened upon a young Russian girl and her father dancing to "Hotel California" outside of a 7-Eleven. Cute, but not the greatest of photos. . . .
Photo Details

