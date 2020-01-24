Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1830
2020-01-24* the quiet moments...
...when fisherman pack their stuff at the harbour, whatch the sun disapear and I try to catch the light.
*It took this the other day. Today my agenda is busy and still a thick fog covers everything.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
3
3
Mona
ace
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th January 2020 4:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
switzerland
,
central switzerland
,
mw-sunset
,
mw-20
,
mw-*
Taffy
ace
This is a perfect scene -- conveys a mood, stunning to view, great silhouettes that ground the image.
January 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Such gorgeous light, tones, and composition
January 24th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
this is beautiful - fav (love the colours)
January 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
