2020-01-24* the quiet moments...

...when fisherman pack their stuff at the harbour, whatch the sun disapear and I try to catch the light.
*It took this the other day. Today my agenda is busy and still a thick fog covers everything.
Mona

Taffy ace
This is a perfect scene -- conveys a mood, stunning to view, great silhouettes that ground the image.
January 24th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Such gorgeous light, tones, and composition
January 24th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
this is beautiful - fav (love the colours)
January 24th, 2020  
