2020-02-23 baking with heart by mona65
Photo 1860

2020-02-23 baking with heart

(flash of red month N°23)

A Glimpse of My Everyday (Weekends) in a Still Life.

Cooking with love, baking with heart. The last stilllife, to show a glimpse of my life.

For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (weekends).
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Mona

@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Issi Bannerman ace
This image was shouting 'Mona' at me long before I scrolled down and saw your name. It is simply wonderful!
February 23rd, 2020  
