Photo 1860
2020-02-23 baking with heart
(flash of red month N°23)
A Glimpse of My Everyday (Weekends) in a Still Life.
Cooking with love, baking with heart. The last stilllife, to show a glimpse of my life.
For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (weekends).
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2014
photos
400
followers
77
following
509% complete
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
23rd February 2020 11:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
b-w
,
mw-food
,
mw-20
,
for2020
,
mw-flashofred2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This image was shouting 'Mona' at me long before I scrolled down and saw your name. It is simply wonderful!
February 23rd, 2020
