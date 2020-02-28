Sign up
Photo 1865
2020-02-28 beam us up, scotty
(flash of red month N°28)
Strange clouds over the mountains, that made me think of a star trek scene.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
3
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2019
photos
402
followers
77
following
510% complete
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
28th February 2020 1:18pm
b&w
,
mountains
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
alpes
,
b-w
,
bernes alpes
,
mw-20
,
for2020
Dianne
Fantastic. Fav
February 28th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Lenticular clouds! As in lens shaped clouds. Great spot and shot! Fav
February 28th, 2020
Desi
Stunning shot. Beautiful light and layers of mountains. Fav
February 28th, 2020
