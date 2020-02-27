Sign up
Photo 1864
2020-02-27 farewell
(flash of red month N°27)
Farewell party for dear colleagues leaving.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2018
photos
402
followers
77
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th February 2020 9:18pm
Tags
glasses
,
toast
,
cheers
,
farewell
,
low-key
,
mw-20
,
for2020
julia
ace
Perfect lowkey ... fav
February 27th, 2020
