2020-04-20 paper 20/30 by mona65
Photo 1917

2020-04-20 paper 20/30

April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: curogated cardboard, with quick and easy surface cutout, before it goes into the recycling cycle...
BOB
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Louise & Ken ace
This is too wonderful!!!
April 20th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
I'm studying the "cat", trying to figure out how the image is there, then read your commentary... "cutout"... Ingenious!
April 20th, 2020  
Louise
Ohhh, so very inventive!
April 20th, 2020  
haskar ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2020  
