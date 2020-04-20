Sign up
Photo 1917
2020-04-20 paper 20/30
April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: curogated cardboard, with quick and easy surface cutout, before it goes into the recycling cycle...
BOB
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
4
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2071
photos
399
followers
77
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-paper
,
mw-20
,
30-shots2020
,
mw-papyrus
,
mw-30-shots2020
Louise & Ken
ace
This is too wonderful!!!
April 20th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
I'm studying the "cat", trying to figure out how the image is there, then read your commentary... "cutout"... Ingenious!
April 20th, 2020
Louise
Ohhh, so very inventive!
April 20th, 2020
haskar
ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2020
