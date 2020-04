2020-05-01 my papery month

Thanks a million, to everyone who has viewed, commented or faved my papery photos this last month.



But was I can reveal now, is that I wanted to go from high key pastel to low key pitch black in a nice graduation tone curve,.... didn't work out as I wanted,...

But well,... it is as it is...

And those paper plays/meditations helped me through a difficult month.