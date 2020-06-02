Previous
2020-06-02 cumuli by mona65
Photo 1960

2020-06-02 cumuli

While on the bike large cumuli nimbus clouds are building up. I guess there will be some thunderstorms here and there tonight.
2nd June 2020

Mona

@mona65
Jason ace
Excellent
June 2nd, 2020  
