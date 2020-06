2020-06-03 stolen fruit are the sweetest?

Well not really stolen,...

My company offers on some days of the week, fruits for the whole team, which is awesome. Normally it is one fruit p/P, but at the moment, with most of the team working from home, there are more fruits than people. And I was so attracted by these fab pears with their leaves still on. So instead of eating them, I brought them home, having the picture already in mind. Well tomorrow is my turn of staying home for work and I will eat them then. ;-)



BOB if you care and have the time.