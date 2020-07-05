Previous
2020-07-05 final sprint by mona65
Photo 1993

2020-07-05 final sprint

The glasses are ready (again).
To stay safe, and to keep a safe distance, even if our restrictions in Switzerland are loosened, we partied over the course of 3 days, with only little guests at a time. In couple of minutes the last little group will arrive, and after that the party time is over.
So instead of having one big party for my hubby M. special birthday, he had different tiny and personal parties, with gaps in between. The choreography was not that easy, but it was nice to really have chats with everyone.
Clever way to party. Glad you could do it. Your photo looks like a party is ready to happen. Love the gold tones and bokeh.
July 5th, 2020  
Louise
A good idea! A festive shot.
July 5th, 2020  
