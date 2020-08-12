Sign up
Photo 2031
2020-08-12 stardust
Some stardust and the biggest leaf of my little Ginkgo tree for someone special.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
bokeh
,
ginkgo
,
stardust
,
mw-20
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful, Mona!
August 12th, 2020
