2020-08-13 just a short thunderstorm by mona65
Photo 2032

2020-08-13 just a short thunderstorm

Just a short thunderstorm in the afternoon. These people left the lido and stumbled through "my" puddle. Thanks for that!

This picture is flipped, as the contrast in the puddle reflection was better than the original. 😉
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Photo Details

Monica
Wow! amazing reflection!
August 13th, 2020  
Taffy ace
The reflection is incredible -- and I like the line created bay those walking.
August 13th, 2020  
