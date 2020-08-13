Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2032
2020-08-13 just a short thunderstorm
Just a short thunderstorm in the afternoon. These people left the lido and stumbled through "my" puddle. Thanks for that!
This picture is flipped, as the contrast in the puddle reflection was better than the original. 😉
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2188
photos
398
followers
71
following
556% complete
View this month »
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
bw
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-reflection
,
mw-20
Monica
Wow! amazing reflection!
August 13th, 2020
Taffy
ace
The reflection is incredible -- and I like the line created bay those walking.
August 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close