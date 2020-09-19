Previous
2020-09-19 preparing a starter by mona65
Photo 2069

2020-09-19 preparing a starter

Honey whipped goat cheese, fresh figs salad and thyme. Mmmh, I so love fresh figs.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Mona

@mona65
FBailey ace
I knew this was yours - you serve up fresh figs, I produce cold coffee!
September 19th, 2020  
julia ace
Oh that looks very tempting..fav
September 19th, 2020  
Rose Humphrey ace
WoW!
September 19th, 2020  
