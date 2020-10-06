2020-10-06 stress test

The moment when todays muddy mountain hike became the first snow hike of the season. Also a (first-ish) stress test for my new hiking boots. Heavy rain/sleet, mud, and before we reached the summit, yesterdays snow on the track. This is the view between the showers. Most of the time we didn‘t see more than a few meters. Still a great outdoor day and good we carried the lightweight crampons to be safe in the very steep and exposes sections, rain gear, gloves and hats.

Bregenzer Wald, Vorarlberg, Austria. 2090 msl.