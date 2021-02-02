Previous
2021-02-02 by mona65
Photo 2205

2021-02-02

Flash of red month 2021 N°2 / Theme week 1: landscape

Easy black and white, with not a lot of original colour. From a few days ago, a bit higher up and when it was still cold. Here it is rainy today, and there is no "visible" landscape "available". ;-)
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
604% complete

Nada ace
Beautiful and cold
February 2nd, 2021  
Wendy ace
So very pretty.
February 2nd, 2021  
Susie ace
Lovely scene
February 2nd, 2021  
