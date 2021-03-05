2021-03-05 abstract learnings

What I learned today? The reason why glass bottle bottoms have ridges. The ridges limit the collection of water under them. So as condensation collects on the bottom of the bottle, the ridges ensure that liquid does not build up under the bottle ultimately creating a layer between it and the table. And so they do prevent the bottles from easily sliding on or off a table.

So have an abstract of a turquoise glass bottle, from my collection, for the first Fryday in my rainbow month. (I do turquoise - indigo - violett)