2021-03-05 abstract learnings by mona65
Photo 2236

2021-03-05 abstract learnings

What I learned today? The reason why glass bottle bottoms have ridges. The ridges limit the collection of water under them. So as condensation collects on the bottom of the bottle, the ridges ensure that liquid does not build up under the bottle ultimately creating a layer between it and the table. And so they do prevent the bottles from easily sliding on or off a table.
So have an abstract of a turquoise glass bottle, from my collection, for the first Fryday in my rainbow month. (I do turquoise - indigo - violett)
Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
LManning (Laura) ace
This is amazingly beautiful. The rays of light, the reflection, the bokeh...just lovely. I'm in awe of your photos. Also, very interesting physics lesson!
March 5th, 2021  
JAKB ace
This is just magical, Mona. What @LManning said above!
March 5th, 2021  
Harbie ace
Cool shot and I learned something too!
March 5th, 2021  
