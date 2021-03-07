Previous
2021-03-07 hypnotizing dust by mona65
Photo 2238

2021-03-07 hypnotizing dust

Detail of a dusty kinetic spinner, with a hearty twist.

One week of the rainbow month finished. !!!Only!!!, 3.5 more weeks to go. 🥴
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
613% complete

RonM ace
Love the ambiguity.
March 7th, 2021  
Nova ace
Your first week looks spectacular M. Good luck with this month and I hope you don't get too discouraged. :)
March 7th, 2021  
Lin ace
Amazing fav
March 7th, 2021  
