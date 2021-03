2021-03-12 guet = good (in Swiss German)

After I found out last week about the riffles on the bottle bottoms, I checked my bottles, and this one has a sentenence printed in the bottom, for physics reasons. Saying: extremly good spirit of the alps. Its an iconic Kirsch from the region, with a dash of citrus. It's Friday after work by now, but the bottle is empty and I kept it only for the turquoise colour. So I have to find another sundowner.