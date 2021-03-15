Previous
2021-03-15 tulip day by mona65
Photo 2246

2021-03-15 tulip day

A glimpse inside: abstract red tulip.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Mona

Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful soft focus
March 15th, 2021  
