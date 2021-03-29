Previous
2021-03-29 catched one by mona65
Photo 2260

2021-03-29 catched one

Meet Calory, one of those tiny creatures that live in our closets and sew our clothes a little bit tighter every night.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
619% complete

Desi
hahaha. Love it! Love your text description as well as the image
March 29th, 2021  
Louise
Aha, so THAT's how it happens! 😂
March 29th, 2021  
Monica
So, THAT is the explanation! They are cuter than I thought...
March 29th, 2021  
Ivo
Your March photocalendar is amazing 👍
March 29th, 2021  
