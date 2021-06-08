Sign up
Photo 2331
2021-06-08 elefant
Elefant in front of white wall,... thats what it say's here. Poetic Archifitti (Graffitti and Archtecture) in my town. And as bonus a thunderstorm with massive downpour.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2489
photos
433
followers
60
following
7
365-...
DSC-RX100M4
8th June 2021 5:52pm
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-21
,
archifitti
