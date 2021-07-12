Sign up
Photo 2361
2021-07-12 better look for shelter
Another big storm in the making. I usually like impressive weather. But the yellow light is a sign for hail. The rivers and lakes are full,... lets hope it isn't that bad, as they forecast.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2521
photos
431
followers
60
following
Tags
switzerland
,
thunderstorm
,
mw-21
