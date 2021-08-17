Previous
Next
2021-08-17 setting sails by mona65
Photo 2397

2021-08-17 setting sails

...in my imagination, on the eating table and with nothing but sticky notes.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
You are so creative with your use of light on regular objects.
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise