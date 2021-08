2020-08-21 screw city again

“What screws us up the most in life is the picture in our head of what it’s supposed to be.”

~ Socrates



We had to hang a new lamp today. We have like a million mixed screws in our workboxes. But first we couldn't find two, that have been right. I'm so against always bying new stuff, so we did dig deeper and finally found two fitting ones, and so I played a bit with the rest,...